Health district gives top scores to more than half the restaurants it inspected

More than half of the restaurants and other food-selling establishments nailed their inspection in reports released the week of Dec. 24.
The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team reported the results of 46 inspections, with 24 earning perfect scores and 13 failing.
The health district regularly inspects more than 1,000 licensed establishments that sell food to the public.
They are rated on a 418-point scale for food handling practices, sanitation and overall food knowledge.
Those earning 25 or more of the more serious “red” points on a routine inspection or 10 or more on the follow-up are scheduled for additional visits.
Past inspections can be viewed at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions or concerns to the health district, 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Carniceria La Mas Barata Inc. (Deli), 214 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Dec. 13, routine (40 red, 10 blue)
Notes: Soap dispenser not working, hand sink blocked, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper hot holding.
Horse Heaven Saloon, 615 Sixth St., Prosser, Dec. 14, routine (30 red, 8 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure, consumer advisory not complete.
Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick, Dec. 14, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure.
Ki-Be Elementary/Middle School, 913 Horne Drive, Benton City, Dec. 7, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Lewis & Clark Elementary School, 415 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Dec. 11, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Nob Hill Market, 424 S. Gum St., Kennewick, Dec. 13, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cold holding, no thermometer present.
Prosser Food Depot (Bakery), 1309 Meade Ave., Dec. 14, routine (25 red, 2 blue)
Notes: Person in charge unable to answer food safety questions, food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, no thermometer present.
Riverton Retirement & Assisted Living, 1800 Bellerive Blvd., Richland, Dec. 14, routine (55 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage.
Rowena Chess Elementary School, 715 N. 24th Ave., Pasco, Dec. 11, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Solstice Senior Living at Kennewick, 8264 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, Dec. 6, routine (25 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing.
Sun Willows Golf Course, 1825 Sun Willows Blvd., Pasco, Dec. 13, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper reheating procedures, improper cold holding.
The Barn Restaurant, 490 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Dec. 14, routine (65 red, 5 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, hand sink blocked, improper cold holding, no digital thermometer, consumer advisory not complete.
Westgate Elementary School, 2514 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 6, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Amarilis’s Meat Market, 18,25 W. Court St., Pasco, Dec. 11, Deli, routine (0 red, 0 blue), Meat (10 red, 12 blue)
Amistad Elementary School, 930 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 14, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Bingo Boulevard Cafe, 6222 W. John Day Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 14, routine (5 red, 5 blue)
Carniceria La Mas Barata Inc., 214 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Dec. 13, routine, Bakery (0 red, 0 blue), Meat (0 red, 5 blue), Store (0 red, 0 blue)
Chiawana Hawk’s Nest Student Store, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco, Dec. 13, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco, Dec. 13, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Circle K, 2305 W. Argent Road, Pasco, Dec. 13, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Circle K (Blimpies), 2305 W. Argent Road, Pasco, Dec. 13, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Dogoson (Cart), Winterfest, Pasco, Dec. 9, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Finley Shopper, 222608 E. Game Farm Road, Kennewick, Dec. 14, routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Ginko Forest Winery LLC, 357 Port Ave., Prosser, Dec. 14, routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Head Start/Jefferson, 1525 Hunt Ave., Richland, Dec. 13, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Head Start/Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Road, Richland, Dec. 13, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Head Start/Marcus Whitman, 1704 Gray St., Richland, Dec. 12, routine () red, 0 blue)
Isaac Stevens Middle School, 1120 N. 22nd Ave., Pasco, Dec. 11, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Jason Lee Elementary School, 1750 McMurray Ave., Richland, Dec. 11, routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Ki-Be High School Kitchen, 1205 Horne Drive, Dec. 7, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
La Esperanza Commissary, 417 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Dec. 13, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Leona Libby Middle School, 3259 Belmont Blvd., West Richland, Dec. 11, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Liberty Christian School, 2200 Williams Blvd., Richland, Dec. 12, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Marcus Whitman Elementary School, 1704 Gray St., Richland, Dec. 12, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Mid-Columbia Wine & Spirit, 1711 George Washington Way, Richland, Dec. 14, routine (0 red, 5 blue)
New Horizons High School, 200 Argent Road, Pasco, Dec. 13, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Parkview Estates, 7820 W. Sixth Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 6, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Rockabilly Roasting, 101 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 13, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Tri-Tech Catering, 5929 W. Metaline, Kennewick, Dec. 5, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Tri-Tech Skills Center, 5929 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 5, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Whitier Elementary School, 616 N. Wehe Ave., Pasco, Dec. 14, routine () red, 0 blue)
William Wiley Elementary School, 2820 S. Highland Blvd., West Richland, Dec. 11, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
