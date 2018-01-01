First baby of 2018 is first blessing for Pasco parents

Yael Renteria-Ponce arrived at 12:22 a.m. New Year’s Day.
Weighing in at 6 pounds, 15-1/2 ounces at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, he is the first baby born in the Tri-Cities in 2018.
But more than that, he’s the longed-for blessing of his parents, Arely Renteria-Ponce and Alexander Lopez of Pasco.
Married 10 years, the couple tried without success to become parents before Yael was born. The couple have lived in Pasco for about four years. Lopez works in orchards.
Never miss a local story.
Their baby was supposed to arrive Tuesday, when his mother was scheduled to be induced. Instead, Renteria-Ponce said labor began around noon New Year’s Eve.
Yael spent his first hours in the neonatal intensive care unit at Kadlec, a mostly precautionary measure for a possible infection.
His nurses and exhausted parents said he is doing well. Yael was wriggling in his blankets and periodically crying as his mother and father anxiously watched.
Yael was delivered by Dr. Tomas Hernandez.
In honor of being the first born at Kadlec, he parents received a $50 gift card to the hospital’s gift shop and a New Year’s bear. The Kadlec Auxiliary sewing group made blankets for all the babies born New Year’s Day.
In Kennewick, Trios Family Birthing Center welcomed its first baby at 8:40 a.m. Kleymer Pineda Aguilar gave birth to a boy and received a big basket of gifts, the hospital said.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments