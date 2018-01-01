Local

Tenant tackled by intruder turns the tables

By Wendy Culverwell

January 01, 2018 11:16 AM

A man who forcibly entered a Kennewick apartment early New Year’s day was arrested and charged with residential burglary.

The Kennewick Police Department reports Bryson Patrick Hamby, 27, forced his way past the tenant of an apartment in the 7700 block of West Fourth Avenue.

The tenant did not know Hamby and attempted to prevent him from entering. After Hamby entered the home, he tacked the tenant.

But the tenant was able to gain the upper hand and restrained the intruder until police arrived.

Hamby was booked in the Benton County Jail at 2 a.m. and is being held on felony burglary charges.

