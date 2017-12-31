A supermoon will be visible over the Tri-Cities the night of Jan. 1, if the early night sky is not too cloudy.
Local

Look for a supermoon to start the new year, if Tri-City weather cooperates

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

December 31, 2017 12:50 PM

Step outside just after dark on New Year’s Day and you could see the first supermoon of the year.

The clouds will be moving in Monday night in the Tri-Cities, but you still may see the moon looking bigger and brighter than usual.

A supermoon is a moon that is full when it is also at or near its closest point to the Earth in its elliptical orbit path, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

It can appear 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than full moons that occur when the moon is farthest from the Earth. The change is most visible when the moon is low on the horizon.

If Monday is too cloudy for a good view, Tri-City residents could have another chance to see a supermoon Jan. 31.

“It will be extra special,” NASA said.

It also will feature a total lunar eclipse visible from western North America.

