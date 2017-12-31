Be careful out there. Tri-City party-goers could hit some icy roads

Freezing fog could make roads in the Tri-Cities icy in spots just as New Year’s Eve party-goers are returning home.
The National Weather Service is predicting patches of freezing fog after 10 p.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. New Year’s Day.
Roads also could be icy in places as employees return to work after the holiday.
Patchy freezing fog is forecast for Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Roads should improve for the rest of the week in the Tri-Cities.
The weather service predicts no precipitation, other than a slight chance of rain in early forecasts for Thursday through Saturday.
