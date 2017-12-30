These 10 stories are 2017’s biggest — to us. And to some of you

Newly sworn-in Municipal Court Judge Craig Stilwill administers the Oath of Office to the recently elected Pasco City Council members during Tuesday night's special meeting at Pasco City Hall. It was an historic occassion tbecause five of the seven seats were filled by new members. The first five, from left, are new members: Craig Maloney, David Milne, Blanche Barajas, Pete Serrano and Ruben Alvarado. Mayor Matt Watkins and returning Councilman Saul Martinez also take part in the ceremony. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald