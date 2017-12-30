Have an open New Year’s Eve? 3 things to do in the Tri-Cities

First Night Tri-Cities features fun, family-friendly, interactive entertainment for all to enjoy 3 to 9 p.m. today.
Take a ride on the Gesa Carousel of Dreams. Participate in a magic show. Have your face painted. Take photos with your family and friends in the photo booth. Laugh at the comedy hypnosis show.
And cap the evening off with a ball drop and the area’s only New Year’s Eve fireworks show.
Admission: $7 per person ages 5+/Free Kids 0-4.
First Night is at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick.
The Tri-City Americans hold their annual New Year’s Eve game against Spokane Chiefs at 7:05 p.m. at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Tickets: $21 adults 20+, $19 seniors 62+, $12 teen 10-19 yr, $10 youth 3-9 yr.
Dick Danger’s New Year’s Eve Party is the place to go if you want to ring in the new year with a night to remember?
It starts 8 p.m. at TRAC in Pasco.
Tickets: $25. Must be 21 or older.
