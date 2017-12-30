Jason Harris showed off some of his drawings when he was selected as valedictorian of Rivers Edge High School in Richland. Funerals services for him and his father will be held in Kennewick Jan. 6.
Son brought home for joint father/son funeral in Kennewick

By Annette Cary

December 30, 2017 01:07 PM

Joint services have been set for Jason Harris, who has been featured in the Herald several times as he battled a difficult illness, and his father.

Harris, 26, grew up in the Tri-Cities but moved to Connecticut last year with his father and caregiver, Gary Hinman.

Hinman, 58, died of cancer Nov. 7. Harris died Nov. 22 as his family was making arrangement to bring him back to the Tri-Cities,.

Harris was born with multiple congenital conditions. But he persevered to become valedictorian of River’s Edge High School in 2012, despite not being strong enough to attend classes.

Services for father and son will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 6 at Calvary Chapel Tri-Cities, 10611 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick.

