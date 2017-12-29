Local

Collision on icy stretch of Interstate 82 sends one to the hospital

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

December 29, 2017 05:51 PM

A semi driver allegedly lost control Thursday night on Interstate 82 and hit another semi and an SUV near Kennewick.

Andra D. Bishop, 69, of Ypsilanti, Mich., was headed west in the truck pulling a trailer when he lost control about five miles south of Kennewick, said the Washington State Patrol. The truck hit a Honda CRV, swerved and then bounced off a guardrail.

The truck finally stopped after hitting another semi in the inside lane.

None of the drivers were hurt. A passenger in the car, Esther Mesa, 52, of Yakima, was treated at Trios Southridge Hospital and released.

The stretch of Interstate 82 between the Coffin Road and Finley exits was the site of several collisions and rollovers in recent days as drivers hit ice and snow on the road.

The WSP said Bishop was driving too fast for the conditions. He was cited for second-degree negligent driving.

