Hear how Kennewick’s mammoth is linked to the Ice Age floods

Learn about the evidence that links the mammoth bones being excavated near Kennewick to one of the Northwest’s megafloods at the end of the last ice age.
Gary Kleinknecht, education director for the Coyote Canyon Mammoth Site, will give the free talk. He also will discuss efforts to share the project with school-age children.
He will speak at a meeting of the Lake Lewis Chapter of the Ice Age Floods Institute at 7 p.m. Jan. 9. A business meeting is planned at 6:45 p.m.
The event will be at the Reach museum, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland.
