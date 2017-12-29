A young mammoth’s left humorous bone excavated the Coyote Canyon Mammoth Site is on display at The Reach museum in Richland.
A young mammoth’s left humorous bone excavated the Coyote Canyon Mammoth Site is on display at The Reach museum in Richland. File Tri-City Herald
A young mammoth’s left humorous bone excavated the Coyote Canyon Mammoth Site is on display at The Reach museum in Richland. File Tri-City Herald

Local

Hear how Kennewick’s mammoth is linked to the Ice Age floods

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

December 29, 2017 04:14 PM

Learn about the evidence that links the mammoth bones being excavated near Kennewick to one of the Northwest’s megafloods at the end of the last ice age.

Gary Kleinknecht, education director for the Coyote Canyon Mammoth Site, will give the free talk. He also will discuss efforts to share the project with school-age children.

He will speak at a meeting of the Lake Lewis Chapter of the Ice Age Floods Institute at 7 p.m. Jan. 9. A business meeting is planned at 6:45 p.m.

The event will be at the Reach museum, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: SkyWest flight makes an emergency return landing

    Pasco Fire Department's Ben Shearer talks about flight 4475 emergency return landing at Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco on Friday.

Watch: SkyWest flight makes an emergency return landing

Watch: SkyWest flight makes an emergency return landing 0:48

Watch: SkyWest flight makes an emergency return landing

This canine had a slippery time on the ice 0:15

This canine had a slippery time on the ice
Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:27

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

View More Video