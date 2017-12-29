Icy roads forcing closures and delays, causing wrecks

Freezing rain overnight left roads and sidewalks treacherous with ice and forced closures and delays.
Here’s the latest updates on conditions around the Tri-City area:
11:17 a.m.:
A vehicle slid off of Adair Road in Richland into a person’s yard. No one was hurt.
10:56 a.m.:
The Washington State Department of Transportation reports the ice is supposed to be melting, but the roads remain slick, especially in the Lower Yakima Valley and Tri-Cities area.
“There is a lot of ice on the roads,” said Summer Derrey, with the department. “Drivers need to pay attention and slow down if they’re out there today.”
10:54 a.m.:
A jack-knifed semi is blocking Highway 240 near the intersection with Interstate 90. Crews are working to move it out of the road.
10:46 a.m.:
A black Jeep and white Mercedes collided at the intersection of Queensgate Drive and Cottontail Lane in Richland. It’s unknown if anyone is injured.
10:36 a.m.:
It may take a while to get a tow. A-Jacks Auto Services and Towing is reporting a two-hour delay to get a tow truck out, according to police reports.
10:27 a.m.:
Crews are being called to sand Dallas Road near Cowlitz Boulevard after a collision in the area.
10:10 a.m.:
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Tri-Cities that includes freezing rain mixed with regular rain today. The chance of more rain is 80 percent.
Total daytime ice accumulations could be about 0.2 of an inch, said the weather service.
Daytime highs could get near 43. The wind is expected to pick up tonight and the chance of rain drop to 60 percent.
Saturday and Sunday should be sunnier.
9:53 a.m.:
Part of Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick is closed after a semi-truck and trailer has collided with a heating and air conditioning truck.
A car has flipped on Highway 240 on the Hanford site near the Rattlesnake barricade about 20 miles west of Richland.
Interstate 182 near 20th Avenue has reopened after a fiber optic cable fell across four lanes of the highway.
9:44 a.m.:
Parking lots and sidewalks are even more slippery than the roadways in many areas. Several people have fallen and seriously hurt themselves.
The most recent was at the Kennewick Denny’s restaurant, where emergency crews were called to help someone who fell.
9:41 a.m.:
Police officers are reporting there was a multiple-vehicle collision on Dallas Road. It’s unknown whether anyone is injured.
9:30 a.m.:
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office warns the roads in the county are extremely slick.
“We appreciate the hard work of the county roads department as the have working tirelessly to sand the roads,” sheriff’s office officials said. “If you must travel today, please use caution, slow down and give yourself plenty of time to travel to your destination.”
Before 9:30 a.m.:
Officials are urging people to delay taking any trips by a couple hours if they can, and if they need to go out drive slowly.
Accidents are being reported across the Tri-Cities, including on the Bob Olson Parkway in Kennewick, Ruppert Road, Keene Road and on Highway 240.
A downed fiber optic line is lying across Interstate 182 between Fourth Avenue and 20th Avenue exits in Pasco. Repair crews are at the site working on the problem but traffic is slow there.
In West Richland, the Twin Bridges Road between Harrington and Highway 240 and Collins Road between Bombing Range Road and 54th Avenue are closed. Detours are in place.
West Benton Fire and Rescue is reporting Interstate 182 and Highway 22 near the city are not bad, but they are treacherous in less traveled areas.
While the icy roads are sending cars and trucks spinning off of the road, it’s also slowing response to the accidents. Tow companies are saying it’s hard to reach scenes.
Pasco firefighters responded to a chimney fire last night. The ice required them to use the ladder to fight the fire from above.
Snoqualmie Pass is better than in the Tri-Cities. People heading across the pass should expect rain and slush and standing water on the road. Traction tires are advised.
Closures and delays
Cities
- City of West Richland is on a two-hour delay.
- Non-essential city of Pasco employees should report at 10 a.m.
- Kennewick office opened two hours late.
- Benton PUD offices opened at 10 a.m. in Kennewick and Prosser.
Colleges
- Yakima Valley College is closed.
- Columbia Basin College is closed.
Private schools
- St. Joseph’s Catholic School and Childcare Center are closed.
Workplaces
Department of Energy, non-essential Hanford cleanup employees
- Day-shift workers are off
- Swing- and graveyard-shift workers should report as normal.
- Essential employees should report as normal.
Department of Energy, vitrification plant workers
- Day shift canceled
Pacific Northwest National Labs
- Non-essential employees should not report to work.
Energy Northwest nuclear plant
- Non-essential employees are on a two-hour delay.
- Essential employees should report at their normal time.
Organizations
- Meals on Wheels dining centers and home delivery are closed.
- Ben Franklin Transit is running on snow routes. Dial-A-Ride services begin running at 12 p.m.
