Longtime Tri-City music teacher leaves a legacy in song

Victor Sands was a skilled musician with a deep love for music. And he shared that skill and passion with countless Tri-City kids.
The celebrated orchestra teacher died Dec. 27 in Kennewick. He was 88.
Sands was born in Olney, Mont., and moved to the Tri-Cities in 1955 with his wife, Jean.
He served in the Army and taught in Kent and Hunters, Wash., before relocating to Kennewick and joining the Kennewick School District.
He spent 34 years with the district, retiring in 1989. He also taught private string lessons and played with symphonies across the Northwest, including the Mid-Columbia Symphony.
Several years ago, some of Sands’ former students reunited in a touching tribute to him.
Sandra Dean, Laura (Lechelt) Phillips, Joan (Murphy)Brigham and Duane Poole had played as a quartet under Sands in gradeschool. In 2006, all grown up and pushing 60, they traveled home to the Tri-Cities and knocked on Sands’ door.
They played Isetta, a song Sands had taught them. The teacher waved his hand to the beat, in time.
“Music became important to us, and always will be because of you,” Poole told Sands afterward, “and we thank you so much for that.”
