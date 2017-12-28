How and where to get rid of your Christmas tree

If you bought a real Christmas tree this year, here are some free options for recycling it in the Tri-City area.
Richland
▪ Cut Christmas trees will be collected for recycling at the curb from Jan. 2-15. Trees taller than 6 feet need to be cut in half.
Trees also can be brought to the Horn Rapids Landfill, 3102 Twin Bridges Road, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The landfill is closed on Sundays and on Jan. 1.
Never miss a local story.
Badger Mountain Community Park is no longer a drop off for trees.
All trees will be chipped and the mulch reused around the city or composted. For more information, call 509-942-7700.
Pasco, Franklin County
▪ Pasco and Franklin County residents can drop off undecorated, tinsel-free Christmas trees through Jan. 21 at the Tri-Cities Cross Country Running Course in Pasco.
Leave them from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the course north of Pasco Golf Land on Road 36. Just throw the tree over the chain link fence and it will be chipped and then spread on the running path to improve the surface.
If you are Basin Disposal customer, you also can put the tree next to your regular weekly garbage and it will be picked up for free.
The event is sponsored by the county, city, Basin Disposal and the Department of Ecology.
Kennewick
▪ Waste Management customers can drop trees off at the Kennewick Transfer Station, 2627 S. Ely St., at no charge. The station is closed on Sundays.
Curbside tree pickup service is available to customers but tree pieces must be under 3 feet long.
West Richland, Benton City
▪ Basin Disposal customers can call 509-547-2476 to make arrangements to have trees picked up.
Comments