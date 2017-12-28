The worst may be yet to come in Tri-City weather Thursday

Freezing rain is likely in the Tri-Cities Thursday, possibly starting in the late morning, according to the National Weather Service.
It has issued a winter storm warning through noon Friday.
A low-pressure system is expected to spread snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain across the Mid-Columbia, according to the weather service.
The chance of precipitation Thursday is 60 percent, with the temperature expected to top out at just above freezing.
The prediction for daytime ice accumulation has been revised downward, with less than a tenth of an inch expected. New ice also could accumulate Thursday night into Friday morning.
Temperatures will warm significantly Friday. The chance of rain is 80 percent Friday, possibly mixed with freezing rain before mid morning.
With the high expected to reach about 42 degrees by late afternoon, little or no ice accumulation is expected Friday.
The weather should clear for the New Years Day weekend. Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Saturday through Monday in the Tri-Cities.
