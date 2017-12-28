Freezing rain is forecast for the Tri-Cities on Dec. 28.
Here’s what icy Tri-City weather is canceling or delaying

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

December 28, 2017 07:44 AM

Icy early morning roads, particularly in outlying areas of the Tri-Cities, and a forecast of freezing rain was causing cancellations and closures Thursday.

Check back for updates to this list:

▪  The Kennewick Branch of the Mid-Columbia Libraries will open late at 11 a.m.

▪  Nonessential cleanup contractors at Hanford were told not to report to work. Day and swing shift are cancelled for those workers.

▪  Hanford vitrification plant workers were told to stay home.

Send any delays or closures to news@tricityherald.com and we will help get the word out.

