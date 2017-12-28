Here’s what icy Tri-City weather is canceling or delaying

Icy early morning roads, particularly in outlying areas of the Tri-Cities, and a forecast of freezing rain was causing cancellations and closures Thursday.
Check back for updates to this list:
▪ The Kennewick Branch of the Mid-Columbia Libraries will open late at 11 a.m.
▪ Nonessential cleanup contractors at Hanford were told not to report to work. Day and swing shift are cancelled for those workers.
▪ Hanford vitrification plant workers were told to stay home.
