Things to do to bring in the new year

First Night Tri-Cities
3-9 p.m. Dec. 31
Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick
Fun, family-friendly, interactive entertainment for all to enjoy. Take a ride on the Gesa Carousel of Dreams. Participate in a magic show. Have your face painted. Take photos with your family and friends in the photo booth. Laugh at the comedy hypnosis show. And cap the evening off with a ball drop and the area’s only New Year’s Eve fireworks show. Admission: $7 per person ages 5+/Free Kids 0-4.
Tri-City Americans
7:05 p.m. Dec. 31
Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick
Annual New Year’s Eve game vs Spokane Chiefs. Tickets: $21 adults 20+, $19 seniors 62+, $12 teen 10-19 yr, $10 youth 3-9 yr.
Dick Danger's New Year’s Eve Party
8 p.m. Dec. 31
TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd, Pasco
Ring in the new year with a night to remember. Tickets: $25. Must be 21 or older.
