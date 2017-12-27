Local

Things to do to bring in the new year

December 27, 2017 04:15 PM

First Night Tri-Cities

3-9 p.m. Dec. 31

Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick

Fun, family-friendly, interactive entertainment for all to enjoy. Take a ride on the Gesa Carousel of Dreams. Participate in a magic show. Have your face painted. Take photos with your family and friends in the photo booth. Laugh at the comedy hypnosis show. And cap the evening off with a ball drop and the area’s only New Year’s Eve fireworks show. Admission: $7 per person ages 5+/Free Kids 0-4.

Tri-City Americans

7:05 p.m. Dec. 31

Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick

Annual New Year’s Eve game vs Spokane Chiefs. Tickets: $21 adults 20+, $19 seniors 62+, $12 teen 10-19 yr, $10 youth 3-9 yr.

Americans

Dick Danger's New Year’s Eve Party

8 p.m. Dec. 31

TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd, Pasco

Ring in the new year with a night to remember. Tickets: $25. Must be 21 or older.

