Uber celebrates Pasco launch with discount rides

Uber launches service in Pasco on Thursday with $5 off specials for first-time users of the app-based ride hailing service.
The San Francisco-based transportation company began its Tri-City conquest in 2016 but it held off launching in Pasco over a disagreement about fingerprint checks for drivers.
Pasco repealed the requirement and Uber, along with several drivers, secured a Pasco business license last week. With Pasco in place, Uber now serves the entire Tri-Cities, including the Tri-Cities Airport.
To qualify for the $5 off, use the promo code UBERINPASCO. The offer expires Jan. 27.
Never miss a local story.
Those interested in driving for Uber can learn more at uber.com/drive.
Comments