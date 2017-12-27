Uber launches Thursday in Pasco.
Uber launches Thursday in Pasco.
Uber launches Thursday in Pasco.

Local

Uber celebrates Pasco launch with discount rides

Tri-City Herald

December 27, 2017 03:42 PM

Uber launches service in Pasco on Thursday with $5 off specials for first-time users of the app-based ride hailing service.

The San Francisco-based transportation company began its Tri-City conquest in 2016 but it held off launching in Pasco over a disagreement about fingerprint checks for drivers.

Pasco repealed the requirement and Uber, along with several drivers, secured a Pasco business license last week. With Pasco in place, Uber now serves the entire Tri-Cities, including the Tri-Cities Airport.

To qualify for the $5 off, use the promo code UBERINPASCO. The offer expires Jan. 27.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Those interested in driving for Uber can learn more at uber.com/drive.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: The aftermath of a house fire

    The aftermath of a house fire near Badger and Dallas Road at 65000 block of Sunset View PR SE. The residents of the home were not there when the fire started Tuesday night.

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:27

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it 0:46

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it
Kennewick police release footage from officer-involved Hassan shooting 1:17

Kennewick police release footage from officer-involved Hassan shooting

View More Video