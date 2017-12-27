Beware of slick roads. Icy blast forecast for Tri-Cities.

Snow, freezing rain, sleet.
The Tri-Cities could see any and all of the above on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
It predicts an 80 percent chance of a wintery mix of precipitation as the high is expected to remain below freezing for one more day.
Snow and sleet are likely before 10 a.m. Thursday, followed by rain that could be mixed with snow, freezing rain and sleet.
Never miss a local story.
A tenth of an inch of ice on the ground is possible. Any snow and sleet accumulation should be less than a half inch, according to the weather service.
Warmer weather Friday should at least start to melt snow and ice.
Rain is likely Friday, with highs in the low 40s Friday and Saturday.
The Tri-Cities then should get a break from snow and rain through the New Year’s weekend, according to the weather service.
Comments