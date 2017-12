Maleela Newell, 8, plays with the Bumb-O-Ramma, a hands-on exhibit that is part of the Amusement Park Science Exhibit hosted by Hands In for Hands On Tri-Cities inside the Gesa Carousel of Dreams in Kennewick on Wednesday. Maleela was accompanied by her mother Angelica Newell of Benton City. The exhibit is free and open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 31. The exhibit has 12 hands-on components designed to teach children the laws of motion. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald