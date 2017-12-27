Local

Third worker suffers amputation. Pasco plant fined $92K

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

December 27, 2017 11:36 AM

A Pasco food processing plant faces a $92,400 fine by the Washington Department of Labor & Industries following the third amputation injury in as many years.

Freeze Pak, a division of Oregon Potato Co., was cited for repeat serious violations after a worker’s finger was partially amputated in.moving machinery, according to L & I.

The state agency cited the company for three repeat-serious violations along with two serious and one general violation.

The investigation began in June when a worker suffered a fractured wrist and partially amputated finger when his hand was caught in a conveyor as he cleaned under it.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

L & I has cited Freeze Pak four times in three years for similar violations involving lockout/tagout procedures around hazardous equipment.

Freeze Pak has appealed the citation.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: The aftermath of a house fire

    The aftermath of a house fire near Badger and Dallas Road at 65000 block of Sunset View PR SE. The residents of the home were not there when the fire started Tuesday night.

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:27

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it 0:46

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it
Kennewick police release footage from officer-involved Hassan shooting 1:17

Kennewick police release footage from officer-involved Hassan shooting

View More Video