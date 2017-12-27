Third worker suffers amputation. Pasco plant fined $92K

A Pasco food processing plant faces a $92,400 fine by the Washington Department of Labor & Industries following the third amputation injury in as many years.
Freeze Pak, a division of Oregon Potato Co., was cited for repeat serious violations after a worker’s finger was partially amputated in.moving machinery, according to L & I.
The state agency cited the company for three repeat-serious violations along with two serious and one general violation.
The investigation began in June when a worker suffered a fractured wrist and partially amputated finger when his hand was caught in a conveyor as he cleaned under it.
Never miss a local story.
L & I has cited Freeze Pak four times in three years for similar violations involving lockout/tagout procedures around hazardous equipment.
Freeze Pak has appealed the citation.
Comments