In this March 1, 2017 photo, Fitbit's new Alta HR device is displayed in New York. The company known for encouraging people to walk 10,000 steps each day, now wants to put them to sleep as well.
Fitbit releases Tri-City data. How do you compare with your neighbors?

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

December 27, 2017 11:18 AM

Tri-Citians are pretty active people, according to data released by Fitbit.

In the Tri-City area, users of the wearable fitness tracker took an average of 7,486 steps per day in 2017.

And the Tri-City-Yakima area has among the lowest resting heart rates in the country. The area ranked 10th, with San Diego taking the top spot.

When it comes to sleep, Tri-Citians didn’t quite hit the eight-hour mark. Local Fitbit users got an average of 6.9 hours of sleep a night.

The data was derived from a representative sampling of more than 3.5 million Fitbit users from Nov. 1, 2016 to Oct. 31, 2017.

Nationwide, New Year’s Eve 2016 was the most active day during that period, while people got the most sleep on New Year’s Day.

The most popular day to run was May 16, which happened to be National Mimosa Day, and the most popular day to bike was July 4, the data showed.

