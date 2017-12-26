They tried hiding from Richland police. Fresh snow betrayed them

Freshly fallen snow delivered a pair of suspects to Richland police on Christmas Day.
Officers responded to a report that Jacob Bauman, 21, of Pullman, assaulted two of his relatives in a Copperleaf Street home sometime around 8:30 p.m.
He allegedly ran from the house, and along with a second man, Benjamen Mattheny, 21, of Boise, tried to hide from police.
The only problem with their plan — fresh, powdery snow.
Never miss a local story.
Police were able to follow their tracks to where they were hiding. Bauman was arrested on suspicion of assault, and Mattheny for rendering criminal assistance.
Comments