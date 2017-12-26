Richland police arrested two men after they tried to hide after going through the snow.
They tried hiding from Richland police. Fresh snow betrayed them

By Cameron Probert

December 26, 2017 06:04 PM

Freshly fallen snow delivered a pair of suspects to Richland police on Christmas Day.

Officers responded to a report that Jacob Bauman, 21, of Pullman, assaulted two of his relatives in a Copperleaf Street home sometime around 8:30 p.m.

He allegedly ran from the house, and along with a second man, Benjamen Mattheny, 21, of Boise, tried to hide from police.

The only problem with their plan — fresh, powdery snow.

Police were able to follow their tracks to where they were hiding. Bauman was arrested on suspicion of assault, and Mattheny for rendering criminal assistance.

