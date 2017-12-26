He got his start in radio here. Now his successful DIY show will air in the Tri-Cities

Eric Goranson studied radio and television production as a teen in Kennewick.
He also learned kitchen design while working at hardware stores in town.
Now, years later, he’s forged a successful career that blends both those passions — and the Tri-Cities will be able to get a glimpse starting next month.
Goranson hosts a weekly home improvement radio show that’s broadcast live around the Northwest. Starting Jan. 6, Around the House with Eric G. will air in the Tri-Cities.
“It’s a full-circle thing,” Goranson said. “I’m really excited.”
Because he grew up in the area, “if somebody calls in (from the Tri-Cities), I can really give them good advice on where to go. I know where to send people,” he said.
The show will air from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays on NewsRadio 610 KONA.
Robb Francis, the station’s program director, said the live show was a good fit for the Tri-City market.
“There aren’t a lot of programs where listeners have an opportunity to call in and interact with the host. But (Goranson’s show) allows them to do that,” Francis said.
Plus, it’s based in the Northwest and Goranson hails from the Tri-Cities, so “that made it an easy decision for us to bring the program on board,” Francis said.
Goranson grew up in Kennewick, graduating from Kamiakin High School in 1989.
While he was in high school, he studied radio and TV production at Tri-Tech Skills Center. He put what he was learning into action, working at a local radio station.
After high school, Goranson took classes at Columbia Basin College and worked for Eagle Hardware in Kennewick.
At one point, he had surgery on his knee and started working in kitchen design because it was easier on his leg than tasks in other departments.
“That was really where I got my start in design,” Goranson said.
The Kennewick native moved on to Home Depot after Eagle Hardware became Lowe’s, and then eventually he left the Tri-Cities — moving first to Seattle, then settling in Portland.
Goranson is certified by the National Kitchen and Bath Association as a kitchen designer. He’s logged about 25 years in the field, with more than 1,000 kitchens designed and completed.
Earlier this year, he was chosen for a term on Baldwin Hardware’s design council, along with several other architects and designers.
In Portland, Goranson hosts a weekly DIY segment on KPTV. In a twist of fate, the cameraman and producer, James Sparks, was in his radio and TV production class at Tri-Tech.
Goranson’s voice also is on the radio around the Northwest.
Around the House was hosted for years by “Handyman Bob” Strong. Goranson came on board as a guest and then eventually as co-host, taking over the show when Strong retired.
It’s a lot of fun, Goranson said. He fields calls from listeners will all sorts of questions, from how to fix a fence to navigating electrical issues.
Sometimes, the calls are a bit outrageous. Once, Goranson heard from patient at a mental hospital looking for tips on escaping.
He also sometimes gets calls from famous home improvement friends, such as Jeff Devlin of DIY Network’s Stone House Revival and Skip Bedell of Spike’s Catch a Contractor.
Often, he’s able to save the day.
Recently, a woman reached out for help with her Christmas lights. They were plugged in, but she couldn’t get them to turn on. She tried the breaker with no luck.
Then, Goranson suggested hitting reset on the outlet. The lights turned on.
“She said, ‘You saved Christmas!’ ” Goranson recalled. “That’s fun to me, helping people like that.”
While Goranson now lives in Portland, he still has ties to the Tri-Cities. Several family members call the area home.
And soon his voice will be back on the radio here, blending two passions in the place where he got his start.
“I’m looking forward to being back in my hometown and helping people out there,” he said.
