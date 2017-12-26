Brothers Luke, 10, and Landen Schroeder, 13, share a sled ride Tuesday morning down the hill at Carmichael Middle School in Richland. The popular sledding site was covered with snow and sledders during winter break for students around the Mid-Columbia.
Brothers Luke, 10, and Landen Schroeder, 13, share a sled ride Tuesday morning down the hill at Carmichael Middle School in Richland. The popular sledding site was covered with snow and sledders during winter break for students around the Mid-Columbia. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Brothers Luke, 10, and Landen Schroeder, 13, share a sled ride Tuesday morning down the hill at Carmichael Middle School in Richland. The popular sledding site was covered with snow and sledders during winter break for students around the Mid-Columbia. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Local

Don’t put the shovel away yet. More snow and ice on the way

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

December 26, 2017 04:37 PM

Snow and ice don’t seem to be finished with the Tri-Cities for the week.

The National Weather Service predicts a slight chance of snow for the next two nights before the area is hit with a combination of snow and freezing rain on Thursday.

Freezing temperature will continue through most of the week along with clouds.

More snow is expected to fall as warmer air moves into the area, followed by a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain as a cold front takes over. Slick surfaces and dangerous driving conditions will be a concern.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Snow and ice will be on the ground for only a short time. Forecasters are calling for rain to start Thursday night, possibly continuing Friday.

While roads were cleared Tuesday morning as people returned to work, the snow that started falling Christmas Eve blanketed the area with one to two inches, according to observer reports.

The snow caught some drivers by surprise, leading to several crashes.

Double team snow shovels
Rhonda and Darryl Coffin, owners of USA Auto Sales, double-team their snow removal efforts Tuesday morning from the parking lot of their Kennewick automobile sales business on Columbia Drive in Kennewick. The two were each holding a pair of snow shovels while they clear the recent light and dry snowfall.
Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Washington State Patrol reported the weather combined with speed led to at least one collision on Christmas Day.

Another wreck that sent an SUV tumbling on Highway 240 was likely caused by alcohol and driving too fast, reports said. As Kennewick police were responding, a white Ford sedan barely missed officers after the driver her brakes too hard for the conditions.

In another collision, a 19-year-old woman lost control of her car on Canal Drive near Volland Street and went over the curb into a wall.

In Pasco, weather contributed to 16 collisions, including one rollover that was listed on the department’s Facebook page.

Several people reported crashes along Interstate 182 near Road 68.

Washington Department of Transportation offered several pieces of advice for people traveling through the snow. They include:

  • Drive slower.
  • Don’t use cruise control.
  • Four-wheel drive doesn’t help you stop or steer any better.
  • Slow down when you approach bridges, offramps, intersections or shady spots.
  • Give the traffic in front of you extra space.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it

    Looking to hold onto all of your holiday gifts? Don't want your cellphone jacked? Maybe you just have to keep your pistol in your car? Watch this.

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it 0:46

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it
Kennewick police release footage from officer-involved Hassan shooting 1:17

Kennewick police release footage from officer-involved Hassan shooting
Watch these Pasco students show their pride through hip hop 3:15

Watch these Pasco students show their pride through hip hop

View More Video