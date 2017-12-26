Don’t put the shovel away yet. More snow and ice on the way

Snow and ice don’t seem to be finished with the Tri-Cities for the week.
The National Weather Service predicts a slight chance of snow for the next two nights before the area is hit with a combination of snow and freezing rain on Thursday.
Freezing temperature will continue through most of the week along with clouds.
More snow is expected to fall as warmer air moves into the area, followed by a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain as a cold front takes over. Slick surfaces and dangerous driving conditions will be a concern.
Snow and ice will be on the ground for only a short time. Forecasters are calling for rain to start Thursday night, possibly continuing Friday.
While roads were cleared Tuesday morning as people returned to work, the snow that started falling Christmas Eve blanketed the area with one to two inches, according to observer reports.
The snow caught some drivers by surprise, leading to several crashes.
Washington State Patrol reported the weather combined with speed led to at least one collision on Christmas Day.
Another wreck that sent an SUV tumbling on Highway 240 was likely caused by alcohol and driving too fast, reports said. As Kennewick police were responding, a white Ford sedan barely missed officers after the driver her brakes too hard for the conditions.
In another collision, a 19-year-old woman lost control of her car on Canal Drive near Volland Street and went over the curb into a wall.
In Pasco, weather contributed to 16 collisions, including one rollover that was listed on the department’s Facebook page.
Several people reported crashes along Interstate 182 near Road 68.
Washington Department of Transportation offered several pieces of advice for people traveling through the snow. They include:
- Drive slower.
- Don’t use cruise control.
- Four-wheel drive doesn’t help you stop or steer any better.
- Slow down when you approach bridges, offramps, intersections or shady spots.
- Give the traffic in front of you extra space.
