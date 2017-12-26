Christmas Day collision sends one to hospital

One man was hurt after losing control of his car on Highway 395 near Eltopia.
Christopher A. Jones, 29, of Hood River, Ore., was heading south around 2:35 p.m. on Christmas Day in a Subaru Impreza when he tried to pass a Chevy G20 van. Jones lost control of his car, and hit the van.
Jones was treated and released from Lourdes Medical Center. The van’s driver, Cameron Schrodt, 24, of Moses Lake, was not injured.
Both men were wearing their seat belts.
State patrol investigators determined the crash was caused by Jones driving too fast, not paying attention and not switching lanes properly.
He was cited for negligent driving.
