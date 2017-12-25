Snow today, freezing rain a possibility later in the week

It’ll continue to be a white Christmas in the Tri-Cities.
The National Weather Service says to expect snow showers throughout the afternoon today. By this evening, the snow should ease.
Tuesday is expected to bring a break from the white stuff, but it’ll be cold — with a high at 27 degrees, the weather service said.
The snow may return Tuesday night or Wednesday, with high temperatures hovering just below freezing.
On Thursday, there’s a chance of freezing rain, the weather service said.
