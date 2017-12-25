Audrina Lopez, 4, pauses while recently walking through a Kennewick parking lot to playfully try catching snowflakes that had stared falling. She was accompanied by her parents Irma and Mike Lopez of Kennewick.
Local

Snow today, freezing rain a possibility later in the week

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

December 25, 2017 11:45 AM

It’ll continue to be a white Christmas in the Tri-Cities.

The National Weather Service says to expect snow showers throughout the afternoon today. By this evening, the snow should ease.

Tuesday is expected to bring a break from the white stuff, but it’ll be cold — with a high at 27 degrees, the weather service said.

The snow may return Tuesday night or Wednesday, with high temperatures hovering just below freezing.

On Thursday, there’s a chance of freezing rain, the weather service said.

