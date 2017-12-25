Two men hurt in early morning wreck in Kennewick

Two people were hurt early Monday in a wreck in Kennewick.
Anthony J. Ramirez, 34, of Richland, and Robert L. Henry, 46, of Connell, both were taken to Trios Southridge Hospital after the 2 a.m. wreck.
Ramirez was in good condition at the hospital later in the morning. Henry was treated and later released.
Ramirez was driving a 2000 Mitsubishi Galant south on Highway 395 to the Highway 240 on-ramp when he struck Henry’s 2001 Chevrolet Lumina, which was parked on the shoulder, the Washington State Patrol reported.
Drugs and alcohol weren’t involved. Both men were buckled up.
Troopers are recommending Ramirez be charged with second-degree negligent driving.
