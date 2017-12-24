From ‘The Sound of Music’ to ‘Dirty Dancing,’ beloved Broadway shows stopping in Kennewick

Tickets for three Broadway shows making stops at the Toyota Center in the spring are on sale now.
The shows are: Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story on Feb. 25; The Sound of Music on March 26; and Dirty Dancing on April 25.
They’re the final productions in this season’s Broadway at the Retter & Company Theatre.
Starting prices for the tickets range from $27 to $37, depending on the show.
Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and the Toyota Center box office. Those purchased through the box office avoid service charges.
