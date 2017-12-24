Local

From ‘The Sound of Music’ to ‘Dirty Dancing,’ beloved Broadway shows stopping in Kennewick

By Sara Schilling

December 24, 2017 03:43 PM

Tickets for three Broadway shows making stops at the Toyota Center in the spring are on sale now.

The shows are: Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story on Feb. 25; The Sound of Music on March 26; and Dirty Dancing on April 25.

They’re the final productions in this season’s Broadway at the Retter & Company Theatre.

Starting prices for the tickets range from $27 to $37, depending on the show.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and the Toyota Center box office. Those purchased through the box office avoid service charges.

