More Videos 0:46 Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it Pause 0:54 Christmas miracle recoveries for Tri-City woman and her baby 1:31 Impact! Compassion Center in Kennewick 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 0:40 See Kamiakin take down Kennewick during homecoming 35-12 1:01 Watch: Idalia's Tamales 1:23 Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 2:24 VIDEO: Why this could be the best Richland hoops team in recent history 3:15 Watch these Pasco students show their pride through hip hop 1:17 Kennewick police release footage from officer-involved Hassan shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Impact! Compassion Center in Kennewick Jennifer Felicitas, the founder and executive director of Impact! Compassion Center, explains the organization's faith-based approach to filling the gap in social services for Tri-Citians in need. Jennifer Felicitas, the founder and executive director of Impact! Compassion Center, explains the organization's faith-based approach to filling the gap in social services for Tri-Citians in need. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Jennifer Felicitas, the founder and executive director of Impact! Compassion Center, explains the organization's faith-based approach to filling the gap in social services for Tri-Citians in need. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald