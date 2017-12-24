41 health district inspections yield 12 fails and 12 perfect scores

Health inspectors gave failing grades to 12 of the 41 Mid-Columbia restaurants and food retailers inspected during the week of Dec. 8.
Three passed on subsequent follow ups. Other follow-ups are pending.
The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team gave a dozen establishments perfect scores, including nine who nailed their routine inspections and three who were being re-inspected.
The health district inspects more than 1,000 establishments licensed to sell food to the public in the Mid-Columbia. Establishments are scrutinized on a 418-point scale for sanitation, safe food handling procedures and other criteria, including readily accessible hand washing sinks and how food is stored.
Those earning 25 or more of the more serious “red” points on routine inspections or 10 or more on follow-ups are scheduled for additional visits.
Past inspections can be viewed at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions and concerns to the health district, 509-460-4205
Establishments requiring re-inspection
El Torito MX Market, 420 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Dec. 6, routine, Deli (30 red, 0 blue), Meat (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: (Deli) Improper cooling procedures, no thermometer present, (Meat) Food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, unapproved procedures.
Just Joel’s, 1505 W. Kennewick Ave., Dec. 7, routine (70 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, bare hand contact, raw meat contact surfaces improperly sanitized, room temperature storage.
Los Toreros Tienda y Carniceria, 618 Ninth St., Benton City, Dec. 7, routine, Bakery (50 red, 0 blue), Deli (55 red, 0 blue)
Notes: (Bakery) No active managerial control, no hot water at hand sink, room temperature storage, no valid permit, (Deli) No active managerial control, improper hand washing, no paper towels at hand sink, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, no valid permit.
MOD Pizza, 2803 Queensgate Drive, Richland, Dec. 6, routine (25 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, improper cold holding.
North Franklin Eagles Basketball, 1100 W. Clark St., Connell, Dec. 2, routine (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, bare hand contact.
N.W. Food Craft, 608 Williams Blvd., Richland, Dec. 7, routine (55 red, 10 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, no paper towels at hand sink, improper produce washing, improper hot holding.
Rice & Noodles, 3315 W. Court St., Pasco, Dec. 5, second follow-up to Oct. 20 routine (60 red, 11 blue), Dec. 7, third follow-up (0 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding.
Taqueria La Sierra (Mobile), 540 W. Grande Ronde, Kennewick, Dec. 4, routine (85 red, 5 blue), Dec. 5 follow-up (5 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not monitoring food safety risks, food worker cards not 100 percent, no paper towels at hand sink, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage, no digital thermometer, unapproved procedures.
Taqueria Los Lopez, 404 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Dec. 6, routine (130 red, 3 blue), Dec. 7 follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, hand sink blocked, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, improper reheating procedures, thermometer not being used.
Thai Vintage, 614 Sixth St., Prosser, Dec. 5, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Hand sink blocked, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cold holding
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Arby’s, 1051 George Washington Way, Richland, Dec. 5, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Benton County Jail, 7122 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick, Dec. 7, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Bern’s Tavern, 618 Sixth St., Prosser, Dec. 5, routine (5 red, 5 blue)
El Torito MX Market (Store), 420 W. Lewis St., Dec. 6, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Fidelitas Wines LLC, 51810 N. Sunset Road, Benton City, Dec. 8, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Golden Horse, 108 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Dec. 5, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Hamilton Cellars, 55410 N. Sunset Road, Benton City, Dec. 8, routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Hightower Cellars, 19418 E 583 PRNE, Benton City, Dec. 8, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Homewood Suites Richland, 1060 George Washington Way, Dec. 5, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Jefferson Elementary School, 1525 Hunt Ave., Richland, Dec. 7, routine (0 red, 3 blue)
Meals on Wheels/Benton City, 510 14th St., Benton City, Dec. 7, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Miranda’s Meat Market LLC, 1009 Dale Ave., Benton City, Dec. 7, first follow-up to Aug. 3 routine: Deli/Bakery (0 red, 0 blue), Meat (5 red, 0 blue)
Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden, 702 Jadwin St., Richland, Dec. 4, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Park Middle School, 1011 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 6, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Pasco II Child Development Center, 1010 S. Sixth Ave., Dec. 5, routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Robert Frost Elementary School, 1915 N. 22nd Ave., Pasco, Dec. 5, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Round Table Pizza, 3201 W. Court St., Pasco, Dec. 5, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Seven Eleven, 3606 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 6, routine (10 red, 3 blue)
Stone Soup @ The Port, 2355 Stevens Drive, Richland, Nov. 27, first follow-up to Sept. 13 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Sunset Theatre, 102 N. Columbia Ave., Connell, Dec. 2, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Tacos Super Uno #2 (Mobile), 3315 W. Court St., Pasco, Dec. 5, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Three Rivers Home Link, 1710 Van Giesen St., Richland, Dec. 6, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
White Bluff Elementary School, 1250 Kensington Way, Richland, Dec. 6, routine (0 red, 2 blue)
Whitstran Elementary School, 102101 W. Foisy Road, Prosser, Dec. 5, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Yo Plicity Frozen Yogurt, 4309 W. 27th Place, Kennewick, Dec. 6, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
