Masked man bursts into Kennewick home, demands money at gunpoint

By Sara Schilling

December 24, 2017 09:47 AM

Kennewick police are investigating a home invasion robbery.

A masked man entered a home on the 100 block of North Zinser Street at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday. He demanded money and threatened a 70-year-old woman at the home with a gun, they said.

He was last seen leaving the home with some items he stole, police said.

He’s believed to be in his early 30s and about 5-foot-7. He was wearing a dark hoodie, jeans and a mask covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 509-628-0333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. People also may submit tips via Kennewick police’s Facebook page

