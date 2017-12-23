Pregnant and addicted to drugs, she needed a miracle. She found it in the Tri-Cities

More Videos 0:46 Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it Pause 0:54 Christmas miracle recoveries for Tri-City woman and her baby 4:00 Dental care for the poor in Guatemala 3:15 Watch these Pasco students show their pride through hip hop 1:12 Completing the journey of Sand Ship Discovery 1:01 Watch: Idalia's Tamales 0:40 Kennewick strip club protesters 0:44 Take a look at Richland's newest french fry factory 0:40 See Kamiakin take down Kennewick during homecoming 35-12 0:34 A light show at Kennewick home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Christmas miracle recoveries for Tri-City woman and her baby Vanessa Brown, a recovering drug addict, is thankful for two Christmas miracles this year. She's celebrating her sobriety and the disappearance of a growth in her 4-month-old son, Kayden Hedrick. Vanessa Brown, a recovering drug addict, is thankful for two Christmas miracles this year. She's celebrating her sobriety and the disappearance of a growth in her 4-month-old son, Kayden Hedrick. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

