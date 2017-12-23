He was grabbing something from his car. Then two muggers, armed with a pistol, grabbed him

Pasco police are investigating after a man was mugged at gunpoint early Saturday.
The incident happened just after midnight in the area of Concord Drive and Providence Lane, east of TRAC between Burden Boulevard and the highway.
The victim was grabbing something from his car when the two men in hoodies ran over to him from across the street.
“One distinct possibility is that (the suspects) were prowling cars in the neighborhood, armed with the pistol, and took the opportunity to rob this man when he went out to his car to retrieve something,” Pasco police wrote of the incident.
“Based on the dog track, we believe (the suspects) had a vehicle parked on the 3900 block of Des Moines,” police reported.
Anyone with information about the case or who saw something suspicious in that neighborhood should call police at 509-545-3510. The case number is PP17-60815.
