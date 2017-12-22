Kennewick’s only strip club now open

City Stars Gentlemen’s Club opened Friday in the former Lucky Bridge Casino on Kennewick’s Gum Street.
The parking lot already was packed by the evening.
The city of Kennewick initially rejected the club’s business license after it applied for a liquor license for a sports pub housed in the same location, 101 S. Gum St., near the cable bridge.
But the owners requested a 20-day extension and were able to complete the work needed to separate the two businesses. Washington law prohibits alcohol sales in nude dancing establishments, and the two businesses will operate independently.
The strip club sells water, soda and energy drinks.
City Stars is a limited liability corporation owned by Octavio Rodriguez and Jennifer and Hector Salgado. The trio owns the 7,557-square-foot building.
City Stars has generated controversy, including some protestors, since the owners first advertised for employees in November.
