Fire burns West Richland garage

Firefighters responded to a burning garage in West Richland Friday evening.
They were called just before 5 p.m. to the 3100 block of Iris Street. Officials and arrived to find flames coming from the garage and attic.
The residents and their pets safely evacuated before firefighters arrived, West Richland police said.
Benton County Fire District 4 and the Richland Fire Department kept the fire from spreading.
West Richland police said the cause likely was a space heater, but added that fire inspectors had not yet finished their investigation.
