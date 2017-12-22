Local

Elections office needs volunteers to write pro, con statements for school levies

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

The Franklin County Auditor is seeking volunteers to write statements for the Feb. 13 special election.

Four school districts running levies did not appoint their own committees.

Auditor Matt Beaton is seeking people to write committee statements both for and against the school measures.

The Kahlotus, North Franklin, Othello and Washtucna school districts will run enrichment levies.

Appointees must be Franklin County residents who have been registered to vote for at least one year. Participants’ names are included in the voters’ pamphlet. At least one committee member must be willing to submit a phone number, email or website address for publication in the pamphlet.

Contact the auditor’s office at elections@co.franklin.wa.us for information.

