Local

Christmas church services planned around the Tri-Cities

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

December 22, 2017 01:41 PM

Church services are planned around the Tri-Cities as Christmas approaches.

Here’s a look:

Dec. 24

▪  9:30 a.m., 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., Christmas Eve services at First Lutheran Church of Kennewick, 418 N. Yelm St. The evening services are candlelight services.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪  10 a.m., 4 and 7 p.m., Kennewick First United Methodist Church, 421 W. Kennewick Ave. The 10 a.m. service is a worship service celebrating the fourth Sunday in Advent and featuring the handbell choir. The 4 and 7 p.m. services are Christmas Eve candlelight services.

▪  3 and 8 p.m., candlelight Christmas Eve service at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 640 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick.

▪  6 p.m., candlelight Christmas Eve service at Grace United Reformed Church, 2500 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick.

▪  6 p.m., Candles and Carols Christmas Eve service at at Meadow Springs Presbyterian Church, 325 Silver Meadows Drive, Richland.

▪  7 p.m., Christmas Eve candlelight service of lessons and carols at Shalom United Church of Christ, 505 McMurray St., Richland.

To submit a service, email news@tricityherald.com.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch these Pasco students show their pride through hip hop

    Pasco High junior Victor Rodriguez and two other young rappers created a catchy song about Bulldog pride. Since the video debuted at an all-school assembly, it’s earned raves from students and staff — and been viewed online thousands of times.

Watch these Pasco students show their pride through hip hop

Watch these Pasco students show their pride through hip hop 3:15

Watch these Pasco students show their pride through hip hop

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it 0:46

Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it
Kennewick police release footage from officer-involved Hassan shooting 1:17

Kennewick police release footage from officer-involved Hassan shooting

View More Video