Christmas church services planned around the Tri-Cities

Church services are planned around the Tri-Cities as Christmas approaches.
Here’s a look:
Dec. 24
▪ 9:30 a.m., 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., Christmas Eve services at First Lutheran Church of Kennewick, 418 N. Yelm St. The evening services are candlelight services.
▪ 10 a.m., 4 and 7 p.m., Kennewick First United Methodist Church, 421 W. Kennewick Ave. The 10 a.m. service is a worship service celebrating the fourth Sunday in Advent and featuring the handbell choir. The 4 and 7 p.m. services are Christmas Eve candlelight services.
▪ 3 and 8 p.m., candlelight Christmas Eve service at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 640 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick.
▪ 6 p.m., candlelight Christmas Eve service at Grace United Reformed Church, 2500 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick.
▪ 6 p.m., Candles and Carols Christmas Eve service at at Meadow Springs Presbyterian Church, 325 Silver Meadows Drive, Richland.
▪ 7 p.m., Christmas Eve candlelight service of lessons and carols at Shalom United Church of Christ, 505 McMurray St., Richland.
