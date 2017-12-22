Rail car gets off-track at Pasco hump yard

Officials say nothing spilled out of a rail car that tipped over Friday morning in Pasco.
BNSF officials alerted firefighters to the minor accident at the Pasco hump yard at 4 a.m., Pasco Fire Chief Bob Gear said.
Firefighters remained on standby while the car was righted, which took about three hours. Gear said no one was hurt.
It’s unknown where the car was heading or what it was carrying, said Courtney Wallace, BNSF spokeswoman.
The hump yard is the railroad equivalent of a mail sorting center, Wallace said. The railroad breaks down trains and reassembles them based on the destination of the freight.
The Pasco yard is the largest of its type in the Northwest, Wallace said.
