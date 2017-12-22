Locomotives and freight cars move in the BNSF Railway hump yard near North Fourth Avenue in Pasco.
Locomotives and freight cars move in the BNSF Railway hump yard near North Fourth Avenue in Pasco. File Tri-City Herald

Rail car gets off-track at Pasco hump yard

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

December 22, 2017 09:55 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 12:47 PM

Officials say nothing spilled out of a rail car that tipped over Friday morning in Pasco.

BNSF officials alerted firefighters to the minor accident at the Pasco hump yard at 4 a.m., Pasco Fire Chief Bob Gear said.

Firefighters remained on standby while the car was righted, which took about three hours. Gear said no one was hurt.

It’s unknown where the car was heading or what it was carrying, said Courtney Wallace, BNSF spokeswoman.

The hump yard is the railroad equivalent of a mail sorting center, Wallace said. The railroad breaks down trains and reassembles them based on the destination of the freight.

The Pasco yard is the largest of its type in the Northwest, Wallace said.

