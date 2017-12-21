Local

Rollarena in Richland planning New Year’s Day fundraiser

By Sara Schilling

December 21, 2017 07:16 PM

Rollarena Skating Center is once again holding a New Year’s Day fundraiser for My Friends Place.

All admission and concession proceeds from that day will be donated to the Kennewick youth homeless shelter.

“This fundraiser has become a tradition for Rollarena since its 60th anniversary four years ago, when all proceeds for that event were donated to this organization,” a news release said.

Hours are noon to 10 p.m. Jan. 1 at Rollarena Skating Center, 849 Stevens Drive, Richland.

Admission is $7, including rental of traditional roller skates.

The event is open to all ages.

