Scammers show contempt for court with jury duty scheme

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

December 21, 2017 06:16 PM

Beware people calling demanding cash for failing to show up for jury duty.

The U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Washington said scammers are calling people and telling them they missed federal jury duty. They then demand money under threat of arrest or prosecution.

The court said officials don’t requre anyone to pay fees to avoid arrest or prosection if they miss jury services.

Most of the contact from the federal court and its administrators will be through the mail.

If court officials call, they won’t ask for sensitive information.

Anyone receiving a similar phone call should notify the federal court clerk’s office at 509-458-3400 or the local FBI office at 509-946-9311.

