Cousins Adam Nonato, 22, Jack Sturgeon, 12, and Samuel Sturgeon, 9, from left, take advantage of a break in cloud cover Thursday afternoon to play a game of 21 on the basketball court at Highlands Grange Park in Kennewick. The trio said they all traveled to the Tri-Cities to visit relatives during the holidays. Colder and wetter weather, including snow or rain, is in the Tri-Cities’ forecast. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald