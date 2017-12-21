They can’t stop puking. Doctors point to daily marijuana use

A little-known side effect of marijuana use has been popping up on occasion in emergency rooms, but medical professionals still don’t understand exactly why it happens.
“Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome” causes some marijuana users to experience episodes where they can’t stop vomiting. It’s rare, but local emergency rooms have seen a slight uptick in cases since marijuana was legalized.
It hasn’t occurred enough in Yakima to cause a spike in overall ER volumes, but providers here say they’ve definitely seen it, sometimes in patients who come back multiple times with the same symptoms.
“Essentially, a small amount of frequent, habitual marijuana users just get this horrible, cyclic vomiting process,” said Dr. Jon Alke, Virginia Mason Memorial hospital medical director. “It’s a relatively small number of people overall, so it hasn’t really affected our department to a dramatic extent.”
Never miss a local story.
Marijuana was legalized in Washington in 2012, with the first retail stores opening in summer 2014.
Dr. John Zambito, head of the emergency department at Astria Regional Medical Center, said the medical center saw a greater volume of cases immediately following legalization than it does now, but cyclic vomiting has become a “rather steady occurrence at this point.”
The phenomenon has been covered by High Times, a magazine that’s focused on various aspects of the cannabis industry and culture for more than 30 years.
CHS is a very rare syndrome and is easily cured by stopping the consumption of cannabis.
High Times
“CHS is a very rare syndrome and is easily cured by stopping the consumption of cannabis,” a piece from 2014 reads.
Locally, ERs say they don’t have hard numbers on how many people experience it, because patients are usually documented with general cyclic vomiting symptoms.
So far, Alke said, researchers haven’t established whether a certain way of using marijuana — ingesting, vaping, smoking, dabbing — is more likely to cause cyclic vomiting than another.
The biggest challenge, he said, is educating patients that cannabinoid hyperemesis exists.
“The layperson’s understanding is that marijuana is used to stimulate appetite, treat nausea,” such as in cancer patients whose chemotherapy makes it hard to eat, Alke said. “So these young people coming in … it comes out that they are daily marijuana users; we bring this up, and it’s not really met with a lot of receptiveness initially.”
People who present with the syndrome tend to skew slightly younger than the demographic most affected by noncannabis-related cyclic vomiting conditions, he said, “but the reality is we see middle-aged folks as well.”
It’s not necessarily confined to the most prolific users, either, which makes it hard to predict or prevent.
It doesn’t appear to be caused by a stomach issue, which makes it hard to treat — though symptoms go away if affected patients simply stop using marijuana.
And it doesn’t appear to be caused by a stomach issue, which makes it hard to treat — though symptoms go away if affected patients simply stop using marijuana.
“The treatments for (the syndrome) are becoming more extensively studied, just because it has been legalized,” Alke said. “We are kind of realizing that there’s a range of medications that are generally used for other indications that we can use for these folks, at least in the short term.”
In some cases, prescription drugs originally meant as antipsychotics can help stop the vomiting, he said, leading providers to theorize that the syndrome may be triggered by something in patients’ brain chemistry.
In more anecdotal research, some patients who experience the cyclic vomiting say hot showers curtail their vomiting episodes, perhaps because of the way the heat stimulates nerve endings on the abdomen.
Because it’s still not well-understood, providers have been getting creative — a few small studies have involved rubbing capsaicin cream on patients’ abdomens to generate heat, which has been shown to bring some relief, according to medical literature.
Some proprietors of local marijuana stores are aware that cannabinoid hyperemesis exists, but are cautious about blaming it on marijuana itself.
In my experience, we have more people who have issues with pesticides rather than the natural chemicals of the plant.
Liz Hallock, owner of Sweet Relief in Yakima
“It’s definitely something I have heard about,” said Liz Hallock, owner of Sweet Relief in Yakima. “I think it’s talked about at the same time people started talking about people getting sick from pesticides in marijuana.”
In Washington, all retail marijuana is tested for pesticides. But Hallock contends that even the pesticides that have been approved for use on marijuana plants may cause adverse reactions.
“I don’t think the science is clear,” she said. “In my experience, we have more people who have issues with pesticides rather than the natural chemicals of the plant.”
Jose Ulloa, general manager and purchaser at Yakima Weed Co., has worked in medical and retail marijuana for several years but has never heard of a customer experiencing cyclic vomiting.
He has seen and heard of customers who ingested much stronger doses than their body could handle, prompting them to vomit immediately.
“To me, it just sounds like, on a holistic level, that there’s something in the body that the body is rejecting and wants out,” he said. “Maybe these people are allergic to cannabis.”
One positive health effect of the marijuana legalization has been that fewer people are going to the emergency room for side effects of “spice,” or synthetic marijuana, Alke said.
That drug caused some people to experience psychosis, as if they’d done meth.
“With the legality part taken care of, we’re seeing more hyperemesis, more accidental exposures, but the spice effects have dropped off,” Alke said.
Comments