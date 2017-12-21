Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow — at least this week in the Tri-Cities

An inch or two of snow may turn the Tri-Cities white Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
But chances of a white Christmas in the Tri-Cities are dimming, according to the early forecast by the weather service.
Friday a 60 percent chance of rain and snow is forecast, turning to snow after 10 a.m.
It would be the second significant snowfall for the Tri-Cities of the season, after a dusting of snow fell on Nov. 5.
Saturday skies should clear before another storm system may pass over the Tri-Cities early next week.
A chance of snow is forecast for Sunday, decreasing to only a slight chance of precipitation on Christmas, according to the weather service
Any precipitation could fall as rain or snow on Christmas day and a mix of rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet that night.
Travelers on Interstate 84 could have a tough drive on Friday.
The weather service is predicting slippery road conditions from 9 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday.
Expect snowy conditions starting at Hermiston east through the Blue Mountains and west to at least The Dalles. West of The Dalles a wintery mix of freezing drizzle is expected through the morning, turning to rain after 1 p.m.
The Oregon Department of Transportation says people heading through the Blue Mountains should be prepared to use chains and should be prepared for a trip that could be made longer than expected because of possible road closures. Start with a full tank of gas, it advises.
Travelers to the Seattle area can expect one to three inches of snow to accumulate at Snoqualmie Pass Friday.
Travel conditions should improve on Saturday, with more show likely Sunday through Thursday in the mountains.
Travelers can get the latest road conditions by calling 511.
