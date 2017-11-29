It takes 1,500 hours to pull off this Christmas show

Michael Grossruck, an employee of Senske Services, wraps strings of blue Christmas lights this week around trees at the headquarters of the lawn, tree and pest control business in Kennewick.
The decorating is for the 15th annual Charity Holiday Light Show and Open House to benefit Second Harvest of Pasco.
Workers will spend about 1,500 man-hours putting up, then tearing down, more than 500,000 lights for the animated display choreographed to music broadcast over a localized radio transmitter.
During two open house events at 400 N. Quay St. volunteers will be on hand to collect cash and food donations for the Pasco charity.
Never miss a local story.
The open house hours are from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 8 and 5 to 9 p.m., Dec. 9.
The light show runs from 5 to 11 p.m. every night in December.
People can tune their radios to 90.3 FM to hear the music.
Last year, the event raised enough donations to provide 3,500 meals, according to Senske Services.
Watch a video at: tricityherald.com
Comments