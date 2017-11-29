It takes 1,500 hours to pull off this Christmas show

More Videos 1:04 Watch: Buy a tree, change a life Pause 1:07 Mental health and police officials negotiate with suicidal man 2:46 Polish bicyclist Krzysztof Chmielewski is on a mission with a Franklin County sheriff's deputy 1:34 Federal agents raid East Africa Grocery & Halal 0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 2:17 Richland coordinators DJ Search, Josh Jelinek reflect on success with Bombers 1:05 Ki-Be teen murder plot suspect in Benton County Superior Court 1:11 Preparing 500,000 lights for dancing at Charity Holiday Light Show 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Preparing 500,000 lights for dancing at Charity Holiday Light Show General manager Jerol Mariotti of Senske Services in Kennewick shares details about the 15th annual Holiday Light Show being held to benefit 2nd Harvest in Pasco. Workers have been busy installing more than 500,000 lights around the headquarters building at 400 N. Quay in the Vista Field area for the month long display. General manager Jerol Mariotti of Senske Services in Kennewick shares details about the 15th annual Holiday Light Show being held to benefit 2nd Harvest in Pasco. Workers have been busy installing more than 500,000 lights around the headquarters building at 400 N. Quay in the Vista Field area for the month long display. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

General manager Jerol Mariotti of Senske Services in Kennewick shares details about the 15th annual Holiday Light Show being held to benefit 2nd Harvest in Pasco. Workers have been busy installing more than 500,000 lights around the headquarters building at 400 N. Quay in the Vista Field area for the month long display. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald