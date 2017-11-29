More Videos

    General manager Jerol Mariotti of Senske Services in Kennewick shares details about the 15th annual Holiday Light Show being held to benefit 2nd Harvest in Pasco. Workers have been busy installing more than 500,000 lights around the headquarters building at 400 N. Quay in the Vista Field area for the month long display.

Local

It takes 1,500 hours to pull off this Christmas show

By Bob Brawdy

bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

November 29, 2017 05:36 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

Michael Grossruck, an employee of Senske Services, wraps strings of blue Christmas lights this week around trees at the headquarters of the lawn, tree and pest control business in Kennewick.

The decorating is for the 15th annual Charity Holiday Light Show and Open House to benefit Second Harvest of Pasco.

Workers will spend about 1,500 man-hours putting up, then tearing down, more than 500,000 lights for the animated display choreographed to music broadcast over a localized radio transmitter.

During two open house events at 400 N. Quay St. volunteers will be on hand to collect cash and food donations for the Pasco charity.

The open house hours are from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 8 and 5 to 9 p.m., Dec. 9.

The light show runs from 5 to 11 p.m. every night in December.

People can tune their radios to 90.3 FM to hear the music.

Last year, the event raised enough donations to provide 3,500 meals, according to Senske Services.

Watch a video at: tricityherald.com

