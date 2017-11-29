UPDATE: Students being routed away from standoff in Kennewick

The Kennewick School District is routing students away from a standoff at 10th Avenue and Washington Street in Kennewick.
Ron Williamson, an administrator with Kennewick School District, said students from Park Middle School, Washington Elementary School and Kennewick High School are being directed away from the area to take other paths home.
Kennewick police remain on scene negotiating with a man with a knife to his throat sitting in his car at the Circle K.
Richland, Pasco police and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene as well.
Sgt. Ken Lattin said a person saw the suicidal man at a gas pump and called police.
Tri-City SWAT and police negotiators also are at the scene to try and talk the man down. Lattin said the man has not committed a crime and is not a danger to anyone else.
The standoff started about 12:20 p.m., Lattin said.
The store is empty and locked. The parking lot also is closed.
Car traffic is able to get through the intersection, but foot traffic is discouraged.
This story will be updated.
