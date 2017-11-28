UPDATE: Driver pulled from car in Columbia River

Richland police and medics responded Tuesday night to a woman whose car sank into the Columbia River in Richland.
The woman was trapped inside of her silver Ford Fusion off the boat launch at Columbia Point Marina, according to initial reports.
Columbia Basin Dive Rescue was called to assist.
Richland police said the woman was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
Never miss a local story.
Witnesses were asked to call Detective Sgt. Drew Florence at 509-942-7654 or email dflorence@ci.richland.wa.us.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI
Comments