And the winners are ... Final election results are in

The Pasco School District’s $99.5 million bond request turned a one-vote loss into a seven-vote win Tuesday as counties across Washington certified results of the Nov. 7 general election.
Locally, the reversal in the Pasco bond measure was the tightest race. Here’s how the Mid-Columbia’s major elections shook out.
The Benton County elections department processed 40,541 ballots for a voter turnout of nearly 38 percent, which is typical for an odd-year election.
Franklin County processed 11,764 ballots for a voter turnout of nearly 35 percent.
Numbers are rounded to the nearest percent.
Benton County Sheriff
Appointed Sheriff Jerry Hatcher defeated Kennewick Police Sgt. Ken Lattin, 57 percent to 43 percent, in the race to serve out the remaining year of Steve Keane, who retired earlier this year for health reasons. The position will be up for election again in 2018.
Port of Kennewick
Incumbent Commissioner Skip Novakovich fended off a reelection challenge from Rick Reil of the Kennewick Public Hospital District board. The final vote was nearly 68 percent to 32 percent.
Kennewick City Council
Incumbent Don Britain defeated challenger Lindy Verhei, 71 percent to 29 percent. Britain serves as Kennewick’s mayor pro tem.
Newcomer Steve Lee defeated incumbent Gregory Jones by a vote of 57 percent to 43 percent. Lee ran a self-funded, high profile campaign.
Business owner and entrepreneur Bill McKay defeated Christy Watts, a public relations professional, on a vote of 51 percent to 48 percent. McKay succeed Bob Parks on the council. Parks did not seek reelection.
“The Link”
The Kennewick Public Facilities District sales tax proposal to fund an expansion of the Three Rivers Convention Center, construction of a 2,300-seat theater and remodel of Toyota Center and a new ice arena failed on a vote of 55 percent saying “no” and 45 percent saying “yes.” Prior versions failed in 2013 and 2016.
Richland City Council
Voters reelected two attorneys and added a third to an open seat. One incumbent was defeated
Bob Thompson won reelection over challenger Rhoda Williams, 54 percent to 46 percent. As the council member elected with the lowest number of votes, Thompson, an attorney in private practice, receives a two-year term on the council.
Incumbent Sandra Kent defeated challenger Lloyd Becker, 69 percent to 31 percent. Kent, a Hanford attorney, received a four-year term.
Ryan Lukson defeated Ginger Wireman in the race to succeed David Rose on the council. Rose did not seek reelection. Lukson, a Benton County civil attorney, received 55 percent. Wireman received 45 percent.
Challenger Michael Alvarez defeated incumbent Dori Luzzo Gilmour, 56 percent to 44 percent. Alvarez owns a mortgage business.
West Richland Mayor
Incumbent Brent Gerry fended off a re-election challenge from former Mayor Jerry Peltier, 66 percent to 34 percent.
West Richland City Council
Three incumbents were re-elected and one was unseated.
Incumbent John Smart won re-election over challenger Robert Perkes, 56 percent to 44 percent.
Incumbent Rich Buel won reelection over Merle Johnson, 65 percent to 35 percent.
Incumbent Gail Brown defeated challenger Michelle Marcum, 63 percent to 37 percent.
Newcomer Fred Brink unseated incumbent Kate Moran, 52 percent to 48 percent.
Kennewick School District
Incumbent Heather Kintzley fended off an election challenge from Mike Massey, 56 percent to 44 percent.
Richland School Board
Incumbent Heather Cleary defeated challenge Matthew Bishop, 67 percent to 33 percent.
Incumbent Rick Jansons defeated challenger Ron Higgins, 60 percent to 40 percent.
Port of Pasco
Vicki Gordon ran unopposed for the District 1 position previously held by the late Ron Reimann.
Pasco School Board
Voters reelected three incumbents.
Steve Christensen defeated Brian Griffith, 56 percent to 44 percent. Sherry Lancon defeated Erin Hall Lewis, 58 percent to 41 percent. Amy Phillips defeated Jeffrey Peterson, 57 percent to 43 percent.
Connell Prop. 1
Voters approved a sales and use tax for transportation projects, 65 percent to 35 percent.
Pasco City Council
Three incumbents were unseated in the city’s first district-based elections.
Blanche Barajas defeated Marla Rico, 57 percent to 43 percent. Challenger Ruben Alvarado unseated incumbent Al Yenney, 63 percent to 37 percent.
Incumbent Saul Martinez defeated challenger Rick Rios , 66 percent to 34 percent. Newcomer Pete Serrano defeated challenger Dan Hatch, 58 percent to 52 percent.
Challenger David Milne unseated incumbent Rebecca Francik, 56 percent to 44 percent. Challenger Craig Maloney unseated incumbent Bob Hoffman, 60 percent to 40 percent.
Incumbent Matt Watkins ran unopposed.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
