More Videos 1:04 Watch: Buy a tree, change a life Pause 2:46 Polish bicyclist Krzysztof Chmielewski is on a mission with a Franklin County sheriff's deputy 0:20 Fire scene at 1623 Terminal Drive in Richland 1:07 Family haunted by Pasco man's tragic turn 0:24 City Stars Gentlemen's Club to open in Kennewick 5:13 O'Christmas Tree: tips for choosing, cutting a mountain tree 1:34 Federal agents raid East Africa Grocery & Halal 0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 0:52 Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 0:29 Nuclear Historic Landmark Award presented to PNNL Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch: Buy a tree change a life Highway Tabernacle Church of God in Kennewick is selling Christmas trees and all the profits go back to local children as well as abroad through "Buy a tree. Change a life." Highway Tabernacle Church of God in Kennewick is selling Christmas trees and all the profits go back to local children as well as abroad through "Buy a tree. Change a life." Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

Highway Tabernacle Church of God in Kennewick is selling Christmas trees and all the profits go back to local children as well as abroad through "Buy a tree. Change a life." Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald