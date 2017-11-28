BREAKING: Pasco school bond passes

After an agonizing three weeks for supporters and opponents alike, it’s official: the $99.5 million bond to ease overcrowding in the Pasco School District has passed.
The margin was razor thin — just seven votes. The bond needed 60 percent approval, and it ended up with 60.07 percent after the last ballots were counted.
The final tally was 6,270 in favor and 4,167 against, with a total of 10,437 votes cast. The results are official and the election is certified.
“We’re extremely grateful to our community,” said Pasco Superintendent Michelle Whitney in a statement.
The bond is “the first step in the district’s multi-layered approach to alleviate overcrowding and reduce the number of portables at our schools. Our citizen-led Community Builders group did a great job determining the district’s most urgent needs to support our students and schools. Thanks to their efforts, this bond represents the collective work of our community,” she said.
The bond went to a vote on Nov. 7, and the results have been a roller coaster leading up to Tuesday’s certification.
After the first count on election night, the measure was failing. But, it gained ground and narrowly pulled ahead after more ballots were tabulated.
Then, it fell behind again — failing by a single vote as of Nov. 13 ballot count.
Since then, supporters and opponents have been waiting on tenterhooks for Tuesday’s final results.
Pasco Citizens for Better Schools, the community group that worked to promote the bond, raised more than $2,200 in case it would need to request a recount.
On Facebook, the group’s supporters celebrated the bond win.
“Good job everyone from the bond committee to everyone that ever said, ‘Let’s pass a bond this year!!!’ and then took action to help get it passed!” one woman wrote Tuesday.
“This made me teary eyed. The kids and children deserve this!” wrote another.
Roger Lenk, who led opposition to the bond, couldn’t immediately be reached Tuesday to discuss the results.
If he wants a recount, he’ll have to foot the bill. It would cost 15 to 25 cents per ballot cast, depending on the method.
The window to file a recount request is two days from the time of certification.
The school district proposed the bond to address overcrowding. It will pay for two new elementary schools, a new middle school and rebuilding Stevens Middle school, plus some other projects.
It will cost property owners an estimated 59 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or $118 annually for a $200,000 home.
