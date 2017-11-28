Columbia-Burbank superintendent retiring in June

The Columbia-Burbank School District’s longtime superintendent plans to retire at the end of the school year.
Lou Gates, who joined the district in 2008, will step down June 30.
During his tenure, he’s overseen improvements from increased campus security, to creation of a Unified Instructional Core framework, to passage of a bond to upgrade and expand the elementary school.
“Under Dr. Gates’ leadership, our district has continued to increase academic expectation and performance of our students,” said Michael Scrimsher, school board chairman, in a statement.
“His leadership, as it relates to the district’s financial stability, has been very good, and the district now has a predictable budget cycle and an appropriate fund balance for a rainy day. Our school board wishes Dr. Gates a happy and long retirement from his career in education, and is most grateful for his service to the district,” Scrimsher said.
Educational Service District 123 in Pasco will lead the search for Gates’ replacement. Applications are being accepted. A new superintendent could be picked by the end of March.
Gates’ career in education has spanned four decades. He’s worked as a middle school teacher, reading specialist, principal, curriculum coordinator, collegiate instructor, researcher and writer.
His “calculated, rational approach to decision-making is a valuable trait for a superintendent,” said Darcy Weisner, ESD 123 superintendent, in a statement.
Weisner added that Gates was able to “provide insight and perspective to some problematic state and local initiatives” and “I am thankful for his service and dedication.”
